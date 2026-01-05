Handshake with Indian FM Jaishankar was 'surprising', Sadiq tells PM Shehbaz

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq (right) shakes hands with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Dhaka on December 31, 2025. — X/@ChiefAdviserGoB

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has described his recent handshake with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "surprising", while briefing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent visit to Dhaka.

The interaction, which took place in Dhaka ahead of the last rites of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, marked a rare direct contact with an Indian minister since the conflict in May 2025.

The NA speaker met PM Shehbaz at the National Assembly on Monday to provide a detailed account of his diplomatic trip to Bangladesh. He described the visit as “extremely constructive and positive,” noting that his meetings with Bangladeshi leaders, including the chief adviser, senior ministers, and other officials, had been “highly pleasant and productive.”

Sadiq also briefed the premier on his meetings with Khaleda Zia’s family, including her son and other close relatives, emphasising the cordial nature of these interactions.

In addition, he recounted the unusual moment when Indian FM Jaishankar personally approached him, introduced himself, and shook his hand, a gesture Sadiq said was “well-prepared and carefully planned.”

PM Shehbaz congratulated the NA speaker on the success of his Bangladesh visit and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in all fields. He emphasised the importance of promoting parliamentary links with Dhaka, describing such engagements as “essential for long-term cooperation.”

India initiated its first high-level contact with Pakistan since the 87-hour war between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May, as two senior officials from both countries met in Bangladesh last week.



“He knew exactly what he was doing and that it would be covered by the media,” Sadiq had said in a separate conversation about the interaction.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the National Assembly speaker said that he sensed all eyes in the room were focused on the interaction. He described Jaishankar as a shrewd politician who understood the significance and optics of the moment.

The encounter with Jaishankar is particularly significant given the recent tense history between the two countries.

In May 2025, India launched a military operation following an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. Pakistan denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation. The incident led to an intense conflict, during which Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft, including French-made Rafales, before a US-brokered ceasefire ended hostilities on 10 May 2025.

Political tensions between the two neighbouring countries were also reflected on the cricket field during the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, as Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.

The two teams met on three occasions during the tournament, including the final, yet India’s sportsmanship remained under scrutiny throughout.