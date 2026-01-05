Indian woman married to Pakistani man taken to Wagah after visa expired

Indian woman, Sarbjit Kaur (right), and her Pakistani husband Naseer Hussain. — Geo News/File

LAHORE: Pakistani Rangers escorted an Indian woman, who had married a Pakistani man of her choice, to the Wagah Border as preparations were made to send her back to India following the expiry of her visa, sources said on Monday.

The Sikh woman, identified as Sarbjit Kaur, visited Pakistan on November 4 last year to attend a 10-day festival marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith. Her visa was valid until November 13; however, she did not return to India after its expiry.

During her stay in Pakistan, Kaur married Naseer Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura, in what was described as a marriage of choice, and continued to live in the country. Kaur also embraced Islam and adopted the name Noor Fatima before marrying Nasir Hussain.

The sources told Geo News the woman was brought to the Wagah Border, where she is likely to be handed over to Indian authorities after completion of required procedures, including a formal parade.

They said Kaur and Hussain first came into contact through social media in 2016, after which their friendship developed over several years.

Speaking to Geo News, Advocate Ahmed Hassan Pasha, counsel for Kaur, said that his client was being sent back to India of her own will.

The lawyer said Kaur could not legally remain in Pakistan at present under the Foreigners Act, 1946. He added that she would return to Pakistan on a spouse visa after completing formalities in India.

According to the lawyer, she would apply for permanent residence in Pakistan after her return.

Following the completion of her visa duration and failure to return to India, arrangements were initiated to repatriate the Indian national through the Wagah Border, Rangers sources added.

Earlier in November last year, the woman appeared before a judicial magistrate in Sheikhupura and recorded her statement confirming her conversion and marriage. She told the local court that she married Hussain of her free will without any pressure.

In her statement, she said she independently decided to convert to Islam and marry the Pakistani man and now she wants to live with her husband.

As per the nikahnama (marriage certificate), the 48-year-old solemnised her marriage on November 5, with a dower amount of Rs10,000, which has already been paid.