Female student jumps from university building in Lahore

This representational image shows people stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

She was a PharmD student at Lahore university, say police.

Police say trying to obtain student’s last phone conversation.

Incident follows a suicide at same university two weeks ago.

A female student suffered critical injuries after jumping from the second floor of a private university in Lahore, authorities said, in the second suicide attempt reported at the university in the past two weeks.

Another student from the same university died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor about two weeks ago.

Following the latest incident, the 21-year-old female student was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment, the police confirmed.

She was a PharmD student and a resident of Narang Mandi in the Sheikhupura district, the police added.

The police personnel revealed that she had made a telephone call to her family before jumping from the university building located in Raiwind, adding that they were trying to obtain the student’s last phone conversation with her family.

The private hospital’s administration said that the female student suffered a brain injury and had fractures in her waist and knee, adding that she was not conscious.

The university student was in critical condition, the hospital administration said, adding that she had been shifted to the general hospital for further necessary treatment.

The varsity's registrar confirmed that they are aware of the incident, adding: “No final conclusion can be drawn before the inquiry is completed.”

Citing reports, the registrar said that the student's syllabus was not complete.

“Scholarships are given to intelligent students at the time of admission, which continue on the basis of the results of the first semester,” the registrar added.

Contrary to the hospital administration, the registrar said that the student's condition is out of danger.

“The student had taken admission in the university in September,” the official added.

Following the shocking incident, the private university has been closed until further notice, the registrar added.