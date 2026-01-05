WATCH: Woman abducts minor from Karachi's Civil Hospital

Woman takes baby outside the hospital. — screengrab/Geo News

A CCTV footage of a woman abducting a three-month-old child from Karachi's Civil Hospital has emerged, with police saying that the suspects remain at large.

The police, in a statement, said the incident occurred on December 25, 2025, acknowledging that the child has not recovered so far. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Eidgah police station.

Speaking to Geo News, the mother of the victim said she was blessed with twin babies three months ago. Both children were unwell. On Dec 24, she interacted with an unidentified woman who made a promise regarding their children’s treatment.

Subsequently, on Dec 25, the parents went to Karachi’s Civil Hospital along with the woman, where the children were given medical assistance. Following the treatment, the parents went to discharge their children.

According to the mother, the woman fled with the child during the discharge process at the hospital.

In CCTV footage, the woman was seen holding the baby and walking out of the hospital, alongside a man.

The police said attempts were underway to find the child, and in this regard, they were seeking assistance from Nadra.