Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are reportedly looking forward to co-parent their kids despite being ‘heartbroken’ over the divorce.

The claim has been brought forward by an insider close to People magazine.

They began by saying, “They're both heartbroken. They realized they were not going to be able to fix things and they decided to move ahead with the divorce. They're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids.”

The source also went on to say that both “Don't want to have a messy divorce. They have to co-parent so they're keeping it cool.”