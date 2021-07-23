Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies

— Photo courtesy Twitter/PCB

The Pakistan cricket team on Friday began their first training session in West Indies in preparation for the first T20 against the host team on July 27.

The team, which landed in the country on June 21, was first tested for coronavirus, after which the training session began.

A team activity at a beach resort in Barbados preceded the training, photos of which were shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.



The practice session, in Bridgetown, lasted four hours, during which the team underwent rigorous training for batting, bowling and fielding.

Five Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches will take place between both sides.

Schedule of West Indies tour

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure

Squads



T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Tests: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Yasir Shah (Balochistan, subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab).



