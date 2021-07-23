 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

— Photo courtesy Twitter/PCB
— Photo courtesy Twitter/PCB

The Pakistan cricket team on Friday began their first training session in West Indies in preparation for the first T20 against the host team on July 27.

The team, which landed in the country on June 21, was first tested for coronavirus, after which the training session began.

A team activity at a beach resort in Barbados preceded the training, photos of which were shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter.

The practice session, in Bridgetown, lasted four hours, during which the team underwent rigorous training for batting, bowling and fielding.

Five Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches will take place between both sides.

Schedule of West Indies tour

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure

Squads

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Tests: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Yasir Shah (Balochistan, subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab).


More From Sports:

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic
'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent

'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent
On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke
Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020

Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020
Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England
Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win

Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record
Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse
Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games

Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games
Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England

Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England
IOC chief lauds 'peace' message despite athletes testing COVID-19 positive

IOC chief lauds 'peace' message despite athletes testing COVID-19 positive

Latest

view all