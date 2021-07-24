Pak vs WI: Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir determined to perform well in Caribbean

LAHORE: Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir have expressed confidence in making the most of the conditions at the Carribean when Pakistan take on the West Indies in the five-match T20I series starting July 27.



The pitches in this part of the world possess similar traits as the ones in South Asia and the windy conditions at each island further play a role in making them conducive to spin.

For Shadab, who began his international career from Barbados, these islands have a special place in his heart. On his debut on March 26, 2017, Shadab’s outstanding display of leg-spin earned him three wickets for only seven runs and subsequently a player of the match award.

He went on to bag another player of the match award as he bettered his figures in the next match, taking four wickets this time.

Then 18-year-old Shadab finished with as many as 10 wickets in the four T20Is and was named player of the series as Pakistan trounced the hosts 3-1.



He is eager to play a similar role for Pakistan when they take on the world champions next week.

In a conversation, Shadab told Qadir: “The three-match T20I series against England did not end the way we wanted it to, but our spinners bowled well in the series decider and that has given a lot of confidence to the leg-spin department.”

Qadir toured the Caribbean for an U-15 championship in 2008 and he made that trip memorable by snaring 17 wickets in eight matches.

He told Shadab that he is keen to win matches for Pakistan whenever he gets an opportunity to.

Qadir said: “We will have to factor wind in our game plans and let the ball fly in the air. As compared to the UK, where we targeted the off-stump in the nets, we will have to bring in the wrong ones here to deceive the opposition batsmen.”

Head-to-head

Pakistan are unbeaten against the West Indies in the last four Twenty20 Internationals. Three of those were played in 2018, when the West Indies toured Karachi.

Schedule of T20 and Test series in West Indies