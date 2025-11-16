 
Pakistan win toss, decide to bowl first against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Green Shirts eye series sweep after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series

Sports Desk
November 16, 2025

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka at the toss ahead of the third ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 16, 2025. — X/TheRealPCB
  • Pakistan made four changes for dead rubber.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to playing XI.
  • Pakistan already sealed ODI series 2–0.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, returning to the playing XI after being rested, said the decision to bowl first is based on the surface and the match conditions. He said that Pakistan have made four changes for the dead rubber.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Kusal Mendis, leading in place of the unwell Charith Asalanka, said his side have also made four changes. 

Pakistan, having already sealed the series 2–0 with consecutive victories, will aim for a clean sweep and their second home ODI series win.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to end the series on a positive note after losing the opening two matches in Rawalpindi.

In the second ODI, star batter Babar Azam marked the end of his long century drought with a commanding ton that steered Pakistan to a dominant eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Set to chase 289, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target for the loss of just two wickets and 10 balls to spare.

The Green Shirts got off to a dominant start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub put together a brisk partnership, scoring 77 runs in just 9.3 overs before the latter fell victim to Dushmantha Chameera.

Saim scored 33 off 25 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six.

Walking out to bat at No.3, Babar joined Fakhar in the middle, and the experienced duo ensured retaining Pakistan's momentum by knitting a 100-run stand, which eventually culminated with the opening batter's dismissal of Chameera in the 31st over.

Fakhar scored 78 off 93 deliveries with the help of eight fours and a six.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, remained firm and ended his two-year international century drought before leading Pakistan to the series-clinching victory when he hit the winning runs on the second delivery of the penultimate over.

