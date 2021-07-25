Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet not in royal succession line

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s youngest daughter Lilibet has not been included into the royal line of succession despite being seven weeks old.

The news was made public once Lilibet’s name was not recognized a as a legitimate addition to the royal line of succession.

The royal family’sdecision to maintain silence on the matter has not escaped ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, however.

He spoke out about the decision during the Royal Rota podcast broadcast and speculated upon the possible implications.

He was quoted saying, “You have got to ask what has taken them so long. All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number.”

“They must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly they did it for Louis when he was born. And they have done it for some of the other children like August that have been born as well.”

“So where’s Lilibet? I can forgive them a week or two but a month? Is this them being a little bit petulant? Is it them saying, “We will get around to it when ready? It does feel like to me, maybe, they are making a point.”

