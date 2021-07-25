 
Sunday Jul 25 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs WI T20I series schedule revised, matches reduced

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

A file photo of Babar Azam hitting a shot as a West Indies wicketkeeper looks on.
A file photo of Babar Azam hitting a shot as a West Indies wicketkeeper looks on. 

The schedule for the Pakistan and West Indies T20I series has been revised, with the number of fixtures cut down from five to four, Cricket West Indies announced in a statement on Sunday.

The four-match T20I series will start on July 28 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, while the rest of the matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on July 31, August 1, and August 3, the board announced.

"The adjustment [...] was necessary due to the changes to the fixtures for the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Australia, which are part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI Super League, which concludes on July 26," it added.

Match schedule:

July 27: 1st match at Kensington Oval 

July 31: 2nd match at Guyana National Stadium 

August 1: 3rd match at Guyana National Stadium 

August 3: 4th match at Guyana National Stadium

August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park 

August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park 

