Karachi's coronavirus infection rate hits 23.6%

Delta variant causing rapid coronavirus spread: health department.



Karachi records 725 new cases.

City's major hospitals operating at full capacity.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi reached 23.6% on Sunday, the Sindh Health Department said, with the provincial government gearing up to impose restrictions from tomorrow.

The health department said 3,091 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, of which 725 cases came back positive, taking the metropolis' positivity ratio to 23.6%.

The provincial health department said the number of COVID-19 patients are higher than they were during June, as it noted that it is the Delta variant — which first emerged in India — was causing the rapid spread of the disease.

The city's four major hospitals are operating at full capacity and a total of 1,100 patients are admitted there, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, according to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 19 more patients died overnight, lifting the province's death toll to 5,833.

The chief minister, in a statement, said 2,343 new cases emerged after 18,122 tests were conducted — taking the province's infection rate to 12.7%.

Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions

On Friday, the Sindh government had announced it is reimposing the coronavirus restrictions in the province starting Monday after the positivity ratio in the province crossed 10%.

The decision came during a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

New curbs which will be imposed from Monday:

Educational institutions to remain closed from July 26 to 31.

Exams will be held as per schedule.

Offices — private and public — to function at 50% capacity.

"Complete ban" on all functions and gatherings, including indoor and outdoor weddings.

All public places to remain closed for visitors.

Indoor, outdoor dining banned at restaurants

Restaurants to offer takeaway till 10pm and delivery services till 12am.

Businesses to operate from 6am-6pm.

Stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit/vegetable vendors and pharmacies, however, are exempt from this rule.