Social media praises Talha Talib for reaching Tokyo Olympics sans proper facilities

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Men's 67kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Talha Talib of Pakistan celebrates after a lift. Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: After a gap of 44 years, Pakistan was featured in the weightlifting competition at the Tokyo Olympics with Talha Talib representing the country at the global stage.

Talha's performance at the event gave hope to the country that Pakistan might secure a it maiden medal in weightlifting at the Games but the athlete fell just short.

Talha, competing in the 67kg men's weightlifting contest, was on top of the race for a while before being surpassed by athletes from China, Colombia, and Italy in final attempts.



The 21-year-old weightlifter entered the competition without a coach, yet he proved his mettle.

Talha, a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games, finished 5th in the competition. Although he couldn’t win a medal, he received praise from all over the country for his superb performance.



Many people took to Twitter to support Talha for how close he has come to winning the gold at the Olympics.

Here's a look at some of the reaction:

Yasir pointed out how far Talha has come after he narrowly missed the medal.

Journalist Shiraz wondered what Talha could do if he had the right facilities.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed also applauded Talha for his heroics and urged the Pakistan Sports Board to wake up.

Mahira Khan even acknowledged that the athlete had made Pakistan "very very proud"

Former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali said that if Pakistan invests "more time and money" on the athletes then "they can do wonders".

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez called for the accountability of the people and federations that are not providing facilities to the athletes.

Analyst Abid Qaiyum Suleri pointed out that Talha may have not own the medal but "won millions of heats"

"So close, yet so far"



