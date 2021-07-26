Pakistan Army gives safe passage to 46 Afghan soldiers near Chitral: ISPR

ISPR says soldiers were given safe passage after contact was made with Afghan authorities.

RAWALPINDI: At least 46 soldiers, including five officers, of the Afghan National Army and Border Police were granted "refuge and safe passage" by Pakistan on Sunday night after they failed to hold their military posts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.



"Afghan National Army local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral, requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for 46 soldiers of Afghan National Army and Border Police, including five officers, as they were unable to hold their military posts along Pak-Afghan International Border due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan," said the military's media wing.

Once the request was made, the army contacted Afghan officials for "information and necessary formalities".

The statement said that the soldiers had arrived at Arundu Sector late Sunday night. It added that the soldiers were given safe passage after contact was made with Afghan authorities.

"Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms," said the statement.

The ISPR said that the soldiers will be returned to Afghanistan in a dignified manner after due process.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred.

Earlier this month, 35 Afghan soldiers had also requested Pakistan for safe passage over their failure to hold their military post along the border.

The ISPR said that the soldiers were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after completing the due procedure.