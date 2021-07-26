Sajid Sadpara, group find body above K2's Camp 4

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara (left) with Iceland mountaineer John Snorri and Ali's son Sajid Sadpara. This picture was shared by Snorri two days before he and Ali went missing on the K2 summit. Photo: Courtesy Sajid Sadpara/Files

A body has been found above K2's Camp 4, suspected to be either of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, John Snorri or Juan Pablo Mohr, who had lost their lives in February of this year while attempting to summit the mountain during the winters.

Sajid Sadpara, along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa, is on a trek to find the bodies of his father, Snorri, and Mohr.

The team reached Camp 4 this morning and flew a drone around the area in search of the bodies, sources said.

Through the drone, the team was able to detect a body above Camp 4 near the bottleneck, however, they are yet to identify who the deceased person is.

Apart from Sajid, Sherpa and Saikaly the team also includes Fazal Ali and Aziz Baig.

The last Instagram update made by Saikaly two days back said that they had begun their "final search and summit attempt"

Sajid Sadpara to summit K2 in search of Ali Sadpara's dead body, make documentary

Last month, famed mountaineer Ali Sadpara’s son Sajid had announced that he will be summiting the K2 once again to make a documentary on his father and also to locate his dead body.

“I want to go to K2 to know what happened to my father and John Snorri,” said Sajid in a press conference as he announced his plans to start climbing the world’s second-tallest mountain from tomorrow.

“A documentary on the life of Jon Snorri and Ali Sadpara is in the making. [I hope] go to K2 to search [the dead body] and make a documentary,” said Sajid, adding that it may take him and his team 40 to 45 days to summit the peak.

Sadpara declared dead by family

Ali Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey to scale the K2 on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5, hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.

Back then, a thorough search was carried out by the Pakistan Army for the mountaineer and his companions but the expedition was not found and hence, Sadpara's family had declared him dead.

"I will keep my father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream," Sajid Sadpara had said.

