Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad, Haseeb Tariq to be in action tomorrow

Mahoor Shahzad will compete in badminton women’s single.

Haseeb Tariq will compete in men’s 100m freestyle swimming.

Swimmer Bisma Khan will be in action on Friday for women’s 50m freestyle heats.

KARACHI: Two Pakistani athletes, Mahoor Shahzad and Haseeb Tariq, will be in action on Tuesday for their respective competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mahoor Shahzad, Pakistan's top shuttler, will play her second group match of badminton women’s single against Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour. Mahoor is currently ranked 133 in the world, while her opponent is in the 26th spot.

She earlier went down against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in her maiden Olympic women’s single badminton match on Saturday with a score of 21-3 and 21-8.

Mahoor’s match is scheduled to start at 10:00am Pakistan time. The Pakistani shuttler is hopeful of a good show against the higher-ranked player.



Swimmer Haseeb Tariq will jump in the pool during heat#2 of men’s 100m freestyle swimming. As many as 71 swimmers will be in action during nine heats aiming to berth for the semi-final.

Haseeb will have to finish among the top 16 best with timing, regardless of heat number, to qualify for the semi-final which will take place on July 28.

The top eight of the semi-finals will play the final for the medal on the 29th.

The 25-year-old swimmer currently holds Pakistan’s national record of 100m freestyle with personal best timings of 53.34 seconds and he is aiming to better his own record during Tokyo Olympics.

He will have to swim the 100m in not more than 48 seconds if he wants to qualify for the next stage.

Pakistan’s female swimmer, Bisma Khan, will be in action on Friday for women’s 50m freestyle heats.