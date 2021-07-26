 
Monday Jul 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy PDA-filled getaway to beach

Monday Jul 26, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn't keep their hands around each other as they packed on the PDA during their beachy weekend getaway.

The love birds were enjoying their time together at a beach resort in Montecito and an eyewitness told E! that things were heating up between the pair as they were seen holding hands.

One eyewitness in particular said that the couple was near a courtyard where a wedding was taking place and noted how happy they looked together even though they were not there to attend the wedding.

Guests even tried to strike up conversation but the couple was very much engrossed in each other.

"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," the onlooker shares.

"They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach."

