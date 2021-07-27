US ready to join hands with Pakistan to address challenges of climate change: John Kerry

Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam meets US Presidential Envoy for Climate Senator John Kerry.

John Kerry calls the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project "the best project in the world" for protecting nature

Pakistan and US decide to form a joint working group to deal with the issues of climate change

PM Imran's green vision in dealing with global environmental threats is commendable, says Kerry

ISLAMABAD: Hailing Pakistan’s role in mitigating environmental degradation at global level, United States (US) Presidential Envoy for Climate Senator John Kerry has said that Washington is ready to join hands with Islamabad for collectively working on addressing the issues of climate change.

John Kerry made these remarks during his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam during the ministerial meeting held under the UNFCCC 26th Conference of Laeties meeting held in London.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and paid tribute to the PM for his "green vision".

The US presidential envoy called the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project the best project in the world for protecting nature. He also welcomed the prime minister to abolish coal power plants from the energy mix.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed to work together to address climate change threats and decided to form a joint working group in this regard.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's green vision in dealing with global environmental threats is commendable," Senator John Kerry said.



SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the Senator on clean green projects of the government.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken big steps for addressing climate change," Malik Amin Aslam said, adding, the PM halted work on a new coal power plant and started working on alternative energy schemes.

US President Joe Biden's effort to lead the world in environmental protection was propitious, he said, adding, "Pakistan welcomes US President's green leadership and initiatives.”

Calling his meeting with Kerry "productive", Amin Aslam said, "Pakistan under the green leadership of PM Imran Khan looks forwards to collaborating with the US government on Climate Change and Nature.”