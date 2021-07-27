 
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Sarah Ferguson says she offered to give royal insight to ‘The Crown’ creators
Sarah Ferguson came forth to claim that she had offered to help the makers of Netflix’s The Crown, in getting the facts right about the British royal family.

During her recent interview with Town & Country magazine, the Duchess of York spoke about how the show’s fourth season showed a glimpse of her 1986 royal wedding to Prince Andrew but did not show her character.

She said that she couldn’t help but jokingly ask the creators, "Hello? Where is Fergie?"

She went on to reveal that she emailed the executive producer of the show Andy Harries: "I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?'"

In spite of failing to convince the creators about her request, she was all-praises for the show, as she told Us Weekly earlier this year: "It was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent."

