Azad Kashmir election 2021: Re-polling in four polling stations of LA-16 on July 29

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Polling staff is counting the votes cast at D-Ground Polling Station for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election in Faisalabad. Photo: Online
  • Re-polling on July 29 at four polling stations of LA-16 East Bagh.
  • A total of 2,300 votes registered at the four polling stations.
  • PTI secured a simple majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly after July 25 polls.

MUZAFFARABAD: Re-polling will be held on July 29 at four polling stations of the LA-16 Bagh constituency of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Polling could not be held in two polling stations on July 25 after clashes, sources said.

The sources said polling was halted after ballot papers were burnt at two polling stations in LA-16 Bagh.

Kashmir Election 2021: PTI emerges as largest party, to form govt in AJK

A total of 2,300 votes have been registered at the four polling stations, sources said.

According to unofficial results, the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the AJK polls by grabbing 25 out of the 45 seats. PPP bagged 11 seats and PML-N secured six seats.

Both the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference also won one seat each.

