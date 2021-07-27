 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Firing after court case leaves 4 dead in Mandi Bahauddin

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Photo: File

  • Unidentified men open fire at people called to appear in court, police say.
  • The incident took place near Chot Dheeran Bridge in Mandi Bahauddin.
  • Per police, a search for the killers is underway.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Four people were killed in a firing incident as they were returning from court, police on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Chot Dheeran Bridge in Mandi Bahauddin where the victims were ambushed. The assailant opened indiscriminate fire on the victims' vehicle, killing four people.

According to police, the deceased people were returning home after appearing in court when they were targeted by unidentified armed men.

The search for the killers is underway, the police said. Sources told police that the incident is a result of an old feud. An investigation has been launched into the matter, police said. 

