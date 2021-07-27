Adamjee family 'strongly condemns' Noor's murder, expresses solidarity with Mukadam family

Noor Mukadam. Photo: Twitter/ File

The Adamjee family on Tuesday issued a statement "strongly condemning" the murder of Noor Mukadam.

According to the statement, extending their condolences to the Mukadam family and all of Noor's loved ones, the Adamjee family said that the act "has profoundly shocked us".

"We cannot begin to fathom the pain [of the Mukadam family]," the statement said.

"Our prayers also go out to Amjad sahib, a first responder to the scene who was attacked," the statement added.

The Adamjee family said they "have not and will not support Zahir Jaffer in any form".



"We whole-heartedly and unequivocally support the law of the land taking its course," the statement quoted them as saying.

"Justice for Noor must and will be served," the statement asserted.

"May Allah ease the pain of all who have been affected by this tragedy," it concluded by saying.

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The gruesome incident has sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.