Tuesday Jul 27 2021
Second Olympian sent packing following refusal to face Israeli opponent

Tuesday Jul 27, 2021

Israels Tohar Butbul. — Reuters/File
Israel's Tohar Butbul. — Reuters/File

  • Sudan's Abdalrasool is the world’s 469th-ranked judoka in his weight class.
  • Abdalrasool failed to show up at the match  despite weighing in the 73kg division.
  • Algeria’s Fethi Nourine was also sent back after refusing to face an Israeli opponent.

Another judoka dropped out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after failing to show up to face his peer from Israel, Tohar Butbul, in their round 32 match, the Independent reported Tuesday.

International Judo Foundation (IJF) did not state a reason behind the failure of Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool to show up at the match despite him weighing in the 73-kilogram division bout on Monday, the publication said.

The Sudanese officials designated for the Olympics did not comment after the incident either.

Earlier on Saturday, Algeria’s Fethi Nourine was sent back from Tokyo Games after being dismissed by the IJF for avoiding contesting opposite Butbul.

“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics, but the Palestinian cause is bigger than all of this,” said Nourine.

It was not the first time when Nourine left the game as he did the same earlier in World Judo Championships back in 2019 before facing Butbul.

"Abdalrasool is the world’s 469th-ranked judoka in his weight class, while the accomplished Butbul is seventh," the publication added.

