Wednesday Jul 28 2021
Pakistan rejects 'fabricated' Indian reports of GSP+ status withdrawal

Wednesday Jul 28, 2021

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman of Pakistan´s Foreign Ministry addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on July 15, 2021. — AFP/File
  • FO says Indian state, media busy concocting baseless stories against Pakistan despite being exposed.
  • FO terms Indian propaganda against Pakistan "fabricated".
  • Pakistan remains committed to 27 International Conventions related to the GSP+.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday rubbished speculations made by an Indian News Agency regarding the withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, terming it "fabricated and a continuation of India’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan."

In a statement issued on Twitter, the ministry wrote that "even after India’s disinformation campaign being unearthed globally as a result of the EU DisinfoLab report, the Indian state and obliging Indian media remain busy concocting baseless stories against Pakistan."

The statement further said that Pakistan and the EU maintain close high-level engagement through multiple dialogue mechanisms, and Pakistan remains committed to full implementation of the 27 International Conventions related to the GSP+. 

"Pakistan has already successfully completed three biennial reviews," the statement concluded. 

