Check out what Kanye West's shockingly simple temporary abode looks like

Kanye West has shared with his fans what his newest abode at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium looks like.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeezy designer revealed his shockingly minimal room where he was staying.

The simplistic room featured a bed, TV and a small cupboard to store his items.

Against the wall, Kanye lined up all his shoes with an open suitcase next to it.

He is said to be living in the unconventional temporary home until he finishes his latest album Donda.

Sources told Page Six that the rapper is residing in a private location within the 71,000-seat stadium.

"He’s in a private space inside the building," the source said.

The source added that the suite in the building has an official stadium placard on the door which reads "Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium".

This comes after the rapper hosted a sold-out listening party at the venue last week and had planned to drop his new music on Friday.

However, he has since delayed the release as he is holed up in the stadium to finish recording.