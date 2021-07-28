PTI's Jahangir Tareen group expresses displeasure over Chohan's arrest

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar (L) and PTI MPA in Punjab Nazir Chohan. — Combo courtesy photos from PID/Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s (JKT) group expressed displeasure over the arrest of Punjab Assembly member Nazeer Chohan by the Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday.



A statement issued by JKT spokesperson said that the group members wouldn’t be scared or subjugated by the reprisals. Instead, they will counter the actions aimed at revenge, with all their might, it added.

“An individual present in Islamabad is using the institutions for personal interests but we will not let anyone achieve their ill-intentions,” said the spokesperson on the JKT’s behalf.

He announced that the members of the PTI who support the JKT group will record a protest against Chohan’s arrest on the floor of the Punjab Assembly soon.

Tareen is currently on a visit to Sindh, therefore, the group will conduct a meeting as soon as he returns back to Lahore, said the spokesperson, adding that Tareen’s arrival in Lahore is expected on Friday.

However, despite the JKT group’s criticism against the arrest, none of the group members was seen outside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Chohan’s son, present outside the detention centre, expressed disappointment over the absence of Chohan’s supporters and said that the JKT group members should have shown their support by visiting the jail but they didn’t.

Back-to-back arrests in two days

Chohan’s was arrested for the second time in two days as he was arrested and presented before a court in Lahore earlier on Tuesday.

According to the police, Chohan had been initially arrested for his comments against Akbar during a private TV channel’s show and was to be shifted to the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime office. Whereas, the recent arrest was made over a separate complaint against Chohan, filed by Akbar for remarking on the latter’s religious beliefs.

The court had ordered Chohan’s release on Tuesday, over a plea seeking bail following his arrest from the city’s Johar Town area, in the case lodged at the request of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Chohan, who has voiced support for PTI member Jahangir Tareen amid concerns that he is being politically victimised by state institutions, was said by Akbar to have levelled allegations that are "unfounded, false and vexatious" and which will "put his life in danger".

Akbar has been named by Tareen's supporters to be among those behind the "targeting" of the PTI leader amid a probe into the country's sugar scam which led to a shortage and rise in prices of the commodity.

FIRs against Chohan

The first information report (FIR), which had been registered on May 29, stated that given Akbar's work in regard to "ensure accountability", such allegations were levelled.

"The said offence has been committed to cause injury to the reputation, body, property and mind of the applicant and cause hatred in public at large towards the applicant which has endangered the life of the applicant," read the FIR.

"Moreover, being aggrieved of the applicant of the steps has taken to curb corrupt activities in Pakistan, accused's motive is only to discourage the undersigned from the pro-active role he is playing in curbing corruption and ensuring accountability in Pakistan," it added.

Akbar's complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which had gone viral on social media.

The second FIR, posing similar allegations against Chohan, was lodged earlier this month.

The PM's aide, citing the clip, warned of social unrest and requested urgent legal action against Chohan for "committing heinous offences".

