Coronavirus: Emirates, Etihad extend flight suspension from Pakistan, India

Emirates suspends flight operations till August 7.

Etihad flights will not be available till August 2.

UAE's national carrier says they "are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities".

DUBAI/ABU DHABI: Major UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates have further extended flight operations from South Asian countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021," the airline said in its latest travel advisory.

It said that passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

“UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” the airline added.

The UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, has announced that flights from India and Pakistan to the Gulf state will remain suspended until at least August 2.



The airline informed the passengers about the new directives on social media.

“Hi Malik, as per current regulations, all the flight from Pakistan have been suspended until 02 August 2021, subject to extension,” the airline told a passenger from Pakistan.

While responding to queries from India, Etihad said, “we've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty”.

Flights to the UAE from the South Asian region have been suspended since a long time due to the coronavirus.