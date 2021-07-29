Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife, Sarina Isa, are feeling "unwell" after testing positive for coronavirus last week, sources told Geo News on Thursday.



Following a decline in their health, doctors paid two visits to check up on them, the sources said.

According to the sources, Justice Isa had attended a two-and-a-half-hour judicial commission meeting, during which "he experienced sharp pain in his chest while speaking".

The judge's wife, Sarina Isa, was administered drips twice, the sources added.

Justice Isa and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.

"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement had said.