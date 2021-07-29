 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 29 2021
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Justice Isa, wife 'unwell' with COVID: sources

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Thursday Jul 29, 2021

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife, Sarina Isa, are feeling "unwell" after testing positive for coronavirus last week, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

Following a decline in their health, doctors paid two visits to check up on them, the sources said.

According to the sources, Justice Isa had attended a two-and-a-half-hour judicial commission meeting, during which "he experienced sharp pain in his chest while speaking".

The judge's wife, Sarina Isa, was administered drips twice, the sources added.

Justice Isa and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.

"Their reports were issued by the National Institute of Health. They are quarantined at home and are under treatment, as per attached doctor’s report," the statement had said.

More From Pakistan:

AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16 after balloting held in four remaining polling stations

AJK election: PTI prevails in LA-16 after balloting held in four remaining polling stations
Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive

Actor Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi test covid-19 positive
General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers

General elections 'can happen at any time', Bilawal tells PPP workers
Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'

Noor Mukadam case: Probe reveals Zahir Jaffer made several calls after murder 'to wriggle free of situation'
Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases

Complete lockdown in Karachi expected as Sindh corononavirus task force meets tomorrow amid rising cases
No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2

No extension in summer vacations; Punjab schools to reopen on August 2
PTA to form cybersecurity agency under new policy to prevent cyber attacks

PTA to form cybersecurity agency under new policy to prevent cyber attacks
ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections

ECP issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding PTI's intra-party elections
US embassy hands over 3 million Moderna vaccine doses to Islamabad

US embassy hands over 3 million Moderna vaccine doses to Islamabad
PCB CEO says he climbed Edgbaston stadium fence to see Imran Khan in action

PCB CEO says he climbed Edgbaston stadium fence to see Imran Khan in action
Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation

Sindh CM wants banned outfits to be closely monitored amid changing Afghan situation
Therapists demand government monitor mental health services in Pakistan

Therapists demand government monitor mental health services in Pakistan

Latest

view all