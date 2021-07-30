Dua Lipa prays for Turkey as wildfires engulf southern coast

 
entertainment
Friday Jul 30 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Dua Lipa on Friday sent prayers for Turkey where wildfires have wreaked havoc during the last couple of days. 

The death toll from wildfires that engulfed the country's southern coast has risen to four and firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.

British singer Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

"Pray for Turkey. Our poor planet is crying. When will we see that climate change is real," she wrote.

She added, "We have to face the facts. PROTECT OUR MOTHER. Turkey i', with you."

