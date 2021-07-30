 
Friday Jul 30 2021
Elizabeth Banks talks insecurities over ‘raging acne’

Friday Jul 30, 2021

Elizabeth Banks recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her insecurity with having to get her picture taken.

The star got candid about it all while discussing the impact of photos on personal perception and self-esteem on her Audible original podcast My Body, My Podcast.

There she began by explaining, “Images of myself have always affected me,” especially when there was a “big dance at school” even with a boyfriend who was “sweet to me.”

She went on to say, “This is before social media. I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, way after the fact, and it changed my entire perception of the night I had.”

“On the night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time. I got that photo and all I could think about was, ‘Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead.’ The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling.”

However, years of self-reflection have awarded the star a new outlook towards the power of photography.

“Self images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images. It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies. They’re just pictures of our bodies.”

