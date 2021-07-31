 
Saturday Jul 31 2021
Ahmed Subhan

Pakistan mulls vaccinating people under 18

Ahmed Subhan

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Strategy expected to be complete by the end of the week, say sources.
  • NIH, DRAP, and other institutions deliberating the matter.
  • Government aims to inoculate 70% of the population by the end of this year.

The government is considering vaccinating adolescents under 18 years of age, sources said Saturday, as it aims to inoculate 70% of the population by year's end.

Sources in the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination said the National Institute of Health, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and other institutions were deliberating over the matter.

The institutions are expected to come up with a strategy in this regard by the end of this week, the sources said.

In the first phase, adolescents from 15-18 years will be inoculated, while in the second phase, teenagers from 12-15 years will get the jab.

Pakistan has received the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines through COVAX, which have been approved in several countries for inoculating children under 18 years of age.

The vaccine statistics. — NCOC
The vaccine statistics. — NCOC

To date, Pakistan has administered vaccines to more than 29 million people — six million completely vaccinated and nearly 23.3 million people partially vaccinated.

