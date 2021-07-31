 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 31, 2021

Police officials bar people from crossing the barricades. Photo courtesy: Jang
Police officials bar people from crossing the barricades. Photo courtesy: Jang

The Punjab government on Saturday announced a lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after observing a rise in the positivity ratio in the last two weeks.

"There has been an increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the province of Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," read a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

According to the notification, department secretary, Sarah Aslam, announced that there shall be "controlled entry and exit" in the 13 areas of Lahore, identified as hotspots.

These include the towns of Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Cantt, Samanabad, Gulberg and Shalimar.

The lockdown will remain in effect till August 12.

In this period:

- Markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remained closed.

- There will be a complete ban on movement to and from areas by public and private transport. One person per vehicle may move in between exempted facilities.

- There will be a ban on all social, religious or other gatherings at any public or private place.

- Pharmacies, medical stories, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery shops, milk and dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable and fruit shops, meat shops, e-commerce, postal and courier services, utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular) will be allowed to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

- Large departmental stores may have grocery and pharmacy sections open.

- Take away and home delivery from restaurants allowed.

For other information, take a look at the detailed order below:




More From Pakistan:

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again

Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus, again
Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

Sindh enforces emergency in govt hospitals as coronavirus cases surge
Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly

Beneath the waving flag is Pakistan’s hero, Ali Sadpara: Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly
Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources

Justice Isa shifted to hospital for coronavirus treatment: sources
Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for calling out Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir
Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu

Amid Sindh-Centre lockdown row, Nasir Hussain Shah corrects Fawad Chaudhry's Urdu
Murtaza Wahab requests Centre to refrain from politicising Sindh lockdown

Murtaza Wahab requests Centre to refrain from politicising Sindh lockdown
NCOC chief appreciates Sindh’s move to loosen restrictions, calls for further ease in curbs

NCOC chief appreciates Sindh’s move to loosen restrictions, calls for further ease in curbs
Karachi: Glass door breaks, security personnel injured as people rush to get vaccinated at Expo Centre

Karachi: Glass door breaks, security personnel injured as people rush to get vaccinated at Expo Centre
Sindh amends lockdown order, rolls back some restrictions

Sindh amends lockdown order, rolls back some restrictions
Pakistan mulls vaccinating people under 18

Pakistan mulls vaccinating people under 18
Noor Mukadam murder: Court extends Zahir Jaffer's physical remand by two days

Noor Mukadam murder: Court extends Zahir Jaffer's physical remand by two days

Latest

view all