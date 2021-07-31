Punjab imposes lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after rise in positivity ratio

Police officials bar people from crossing the barricades. Photo courtesy: Jang

The Punjab government on Saturday announced a lockdown in 13 areas of Lahore after observing a rise in the positivity ratio in the last two weeks.

"There has been an increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19 in the province of Punjab during the last two weeks which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," read a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

According to the notification, department secretary, Sarah Aslam, announced that there shall be "controlled entry and exit" in the 13 areas of Lahore, identified as hotspots.

These include the towns of Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Cantt, Samanabad, Gulberg and Shalimar.

The lockdown will remain in effect till August 12.

In this period:



- Markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remained closed.

- There will be a complete ban on movement to and from areas by public and private transport. One person per vehicle may move in between exempted facilities.

- There will be a ban on all social, religious or other gatherings at any public or private place.

- Pharmacies, medical stories, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery shops, milk and dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable and fruit shops, meat shops, e-commerce, postal and courier services, utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, cellular) will be allowed to operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

- Large departmental stores may have grocery and pharmacy sections open.

- Take away and home delivery from restaurants allowed.

For other information, take a look at the detailed order below:











