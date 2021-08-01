Quaid-e-Azam balloon sparks panic among Indian officials in occupied Kashmir

Photo of balloon spotted near India-occupied Kashmir. Credit: News18.com

Balloon spotted in Arnia district, India-occupied Kashmir.

The balloon was seized by Indian security officials and sent for analysis.

Heightened security measures come as a result of "suspected" drone activity within the area.

Yet another "balloon-like" object has sent Indian officials into a frenzy in occupied Kashmir.

According to a report by News18, what was described as a "round balloon-like" object, was found floating near the Tamalla Nallah area of Arnia district.

The harmless balloon, green and white in colour, has pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, along with hearts and Pakistan Zindabad on it.

But the police were not going to let it go scot-free. It was taken into custody and sent for analysis.

Heightened security measures and alarm has been attributed to "suspected spurt in drone activity" within the area.

In March, a similar report surfaced, of an aircraft-shaped balloon found in occupied Kashmir with PIA's markings.

According to Indian news agency ANI, the balloon, also green and white in colour and with PIA logos on it, was found in the Sotra Chak village in Hiranagar sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir.



The news agency reported that residents had raised the alarm and alerted the police to the balloon's presence after spotting it floating in the area.

ANI reported that Indian police immediately reached the spot and seized the balloon. A probe was launched to investigate its origin.

'Spy pigeons'

But these joy-giving, harmless objects, are not the only things to have aroused suspicion among Indian officials. Poor pigeons, too, have been the subject of much scrutiny, since the past few years. A few have had their wings clipped to prevent them from going back.

In the latest bizarre claim by India to enter the "spy pigeon" chronicles, the country's border security force reported capturing a bird in April that flew over from Pakistan into Indian territory.



According to a report by Daily Jang, the pigeon flew over the border from Pakistan's Wagah area into India's Rohranwala — which is 500 metres inside Indian territory — on April 17.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) initially wrote to the Indian Punjab Police demanding that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against the pigeon, Jang journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid told Geo News.

Khalid said that, however, the BSF said that the bit about the FIR was written "in error" as there is no law in India under which a case can be registered against a pigeon.

He said that interestingly, the pigeon flew over and sat right on the shoulder of Indian constable Niraj Kumar. Kumar caught him and inspected him, upon which he found a white paper tied to its leg. The paper contained a mobile phone number.

The journalist said that when he contacted the number, he found that the pigeon belongs to a mechanic in Pakistan's Jilo Mor area, named Sohail. Sohail verified that the pigeon is his and had escaped. He said the number tied to its leg for this express purpose — so that if someone finds it, they can inform him.

The pigeon reportedly also fell ill. It was taken to a doctor in Amritsar and scanned but nothing was found.