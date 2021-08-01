 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Aug 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Incredible dog that can paint wows the internet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 01, 2021

Screenshot from video by my_aussie_gal/TikTok
Screenshot from video by my_aussie_gal/TikTok

  • The video has gained over 76 million views and 280,000 comments. 
  • The dog, Secret, selects colours and holds paintbrushes in his mouth. 
  • Many have expressed disbelief at the video. 

An Australian Tik-Toker’s pet has gone viral, with the internet swooning over the dog’s artistic capabilities, reported Mirror

Mary, a TikTok star, uploaded a video to showcase her pet pooch’s artistic capabilities on July 18 which soon went viral and now has over 76 million views, millions of likes and over 280,000 comments.

Mary originally uploaded the artwork painted by her dog, Secret, and later uploaded a video of Secret creating the painting, to the internet’s shock.

In the video, the dog can be seen selecting colours and holding paintbrushes in his mouth to paint a flower.

The artwork is surprisingly good, with a complete blue background, a green stem, and a yellow flower.

Related items

While many are praising Secret’s capabilities, several people have expressed disbelief.

One TikTok user said, “Am I tripping? Or did I actually witness a dog paint a flower?”

Another asked how the dog selected the right colours. A third user added, “Does anyone else think this is too good to be true?”

Quite a lot have expressed disbelief saying someone else is helping the dog. 

Nevertheless, the dog’s cute and creative video has captured many people’s hearts.

More From World:

‘Jinnah balloon’ sparks panic among Indian officials in occupied Kashmir

‘Jinnah balloon’ sparks panic among Indian officials in occupied Kashmir

Riyadh: Police arrest four for pranking people in public places

Riyadh: Police arrest four for pranking people in public places
Vaccinated people can transmit virus if infected with Delta variant: study

Vaccinated people can transmit virus if infected with Delta variant: study
13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game

13-year-old Indian boy 'hangs himself' after getting scolded for losing money in online game
10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution

10-year-old Indian boy hangs himself in bid to re-enact Bhagat Singh's execution
Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan makes world record by scoring most T20 runs in a year
Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires

Four days on, Turkey continues to battle forest fires
Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief

Joe Biden decides to appoint Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan as religious freedom commission chief
Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics

Saudi Arabian judoka faces Israeli opponent at Tokyo Olympics
Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission

Turkish military not to get involved in Afghanistan's combat mission
Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work

Indian woman allegedly raped by taxi driver on her way home from work
Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat

Pak-US relations 'normal' despite no call between Biden, PM Imran Khan: US diplomat

Latest

view all