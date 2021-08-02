 
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'Centre does not care for the poor,' Bilawal says while rejecting petrol price hike

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference at Bilawal House in Islamabad, on July 31, 2021. — INP/File
  • Bilawal says "selected government" holding back Pakistan from progressing.
  • "PM Imran does not know anything except lying and revenge politics."
  • He claims PPP kept prices stables despite "harsh conditions" during its tenure.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Monday the federal government does not care for poor people's problems and rejected the recent petroleum price hike.

The PPP chairman, in a statement, said in one month, Rs10 have been increased on a litre of petrol. "The government is [increasing petrol prices] to meet its own expenses."

The PPP chairman said Pakistan could not bear more inflation.

"This selected government's incompetence is holding back Pakistan from progressing; Prime Minister Imran Khan does not know anything except lying and political victimisation," Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to take back the decision to increase petrol prices and "have mercy on the people."

"PPP had kept petrol prices stable despite facing harsh conditions," he added.

The government had raised the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre for August, the premier's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, had announced last week.

According to Gill, the decision was made as per the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Petrol now costs Rs119.80 per litre.

He said that it was decided that the rate of high-speed diesel be kept constant, as a hike in this commodity impacts the "common man and farmers more". Thus, diesel continues to be priced at Rs117.53 per litre.

Similarly, no change has been made to the price of light diesel oil.

Meanwhile, Kerosene, starting August 1, will cost Rs0.35 dearer, at Rs85.75 per litre, he had said.

'Pakistan has only witnessed 11% rise in petrol prices'

Gill said that according to the international market rates on July 26, there are only 27 countries in the world that have petrol priced lower than the rate in Pakistan, whereas the commodity is priced higher than Pakistan in 140 countries.

He said that the average price of petrol in the world is $1.17 per litre, whereas, in Pakistan, it amounts to $0.72 per litre.

The premier's aide said that petrol prices have witnessed a 47% rise in the world, whereas the increase in Pakistan has only amounted to 11%.

He asked the nation to "bear in mind" that the majority of the 27 countries that have petrol priced lower than the rate in Pakistan are "self-sufficient in petroleum products".

"At this time, the government is collecting a nearly zero per cent tax on petroleum products," Gill said, adding: "Right now, the whole world is in the grip of inflation due to corona."

