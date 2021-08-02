 
Runs in the family: Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman, now 13-0 in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Usman Nurmagomedov — Instagram/@usman_nurmagomedov/File
Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is now 13-0 professionally after he won a quick round at Bellator against Manny Muro.

Usman had ended the fight quickly and impressively in the first round with a knee to the body.

"With the win, Nurmagomedov remains undefeated. The victory comes after a successful promotional debut at Bellator 255 in April when he defeated “Magic” Mike Hamel via unanimous decision. In his 13 professional victories, 11 have come via finish with eight knockouts/TKOs and three submissions," according to MMA Junkie.

Last year, Khabib had ended his fighting career after his win over Justin Gaethje, improving his record to an unblemished 29-0.

Following his retirement, there had been rumours of his return to MMA, but the former champion had dismissed them.

