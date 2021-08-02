 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Aug 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Watch what Babar Azam's men were doing backstage during 3rd T20I

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 02, 2021

Pakistan's third T20I against West Indies on Sunday ended without a result as it was washed out due to consistent rain — becoming the second match to be abandoned after the first T20I fixture was washed out on July 28.

The match also started with a delay due to the rain. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had captured the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments as the players waited for the weather to get better.

In the video, the players can be seen chatting and listening to their skipper, Babar Azam.

Related items

Pakistan leads the series 1-0; the fourth and final T20I will be played on August 3 at National Stadium in Guyana.

More From Sports:

Runs in the family: Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman, now 13-0 in MMA

Runs in the family: Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman, now 13-0 in MMA
English cricketer Monty Panesar excuses himself from KPL after BCCI threats

English cricketer Monty Panesar excuses himself from KPL after BCCI threats
KPL vs BCCI: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what all the fuss is about

KPL vs BCCI: Shoaib Akhtar wonders what all the fuss is about
‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI

‘Greatest thing about KPL would be Shahid Afridi’s six over LoC’: Aussie comedian trolls BCCI
Herschelle Gibbs coming to Pakistan despite BCCI threats, says KPL chief

Herschelle Gibbs coming to Pakistan despite BCCI threats, says KPL chief
Pakistan shooters GM Bashir, Khalil Akhtar eliminated from Olympic race to medal stages

Pakistan shooters GM Bashir, Khalil Akhtar eliminated from Olympic race to medal stages
Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib yearns to bring home gold for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat

Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Najma Parveen finishes last in women's 200m heat
'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament

'No jurisdiction' over KPL, ICC says after BCCI seeks non-recognition of tournament
Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics

Najma Parveen to become first woman to represent Pakistan in two Olympics
Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year

Pak vs WI: Pakistan team celebrate Mohammad Rizwan's world record of most T20 runs in a year
Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain

Pak vs WI: Pakistan's hopes of series win today dashed as third T20 abandoned due to rain

Latest

view all