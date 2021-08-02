Pak vs WI: Watch what Babar Azam's men were doing backstage during 3rd T20I

Pakistan's third T20I against West Indies on Sunday ended without a result as it was washed out due to consistent rain — becoming the second match to be abandoned after the first T20I fixture was washed out on July 28.



The match also started with a delay due to the rain. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had captured the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments as the players waited for the weather to get better.

In the video, the players can be seen chatting and listening to their skipper, Babar Azam.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0; the fourth and final T20I will be played on August 3 at National Stadium in Guyana.

