pakistan
Monday Aug 02 2021
Security forces kill two terrorists during operation in North Waziristan

Monday Aug 02, 2021

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Monday conducted an area clearance operation in Zangutai, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they received reports related to the presence of terrorists there. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. 

Meanwhile, a Pakistani soldier sustained injuries.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in fire raids and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions against security forces, the ISPR added.

