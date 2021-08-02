Security forces kill two terrorists during operation in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Monday conducted an area clearance operation in Zangutai, North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they received reports related to the presence of terrorists there.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani soldier sustained injuries.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in fire raids and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions against security forces, the ISPR added.