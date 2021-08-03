 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘running commentary’ for memoir put on blast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Prince Harry’s decision to provide fans “running commentary” on memoir updates has been blasted by experts.

The claim has been brought forward by Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper and in her chat with royal editor Russell Myers she was quoted saying, “You get footballers who do their first autobiography at the age of about 22 and then they’ll do another one later in their career and then maybe they’ll go on into management or have some kind of life outside football and then they’ll do another one.”

“So saying that Prince Harry will publish a second book after the Queen has died ‒ there is potentially a long period of his life, that is not necessarily an opportunistic ‒ ‘right the Queen has died now, I can wash all the dirty washing that I didn't feel comfortable washing when she was alive’.”

“Maybe this is me being optimistic, sunny uplands, but I did think that this is going to be a book about a particular stage of his life, or the story so far. And he is still building the next stage of his life and that potentially will be a whole other thing to think about.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death

Kate Middleton working to ‘pacify’ Meghan Markle drama after Lilibet’s death
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘utterly nervous’ over Prince George’s future
Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte

Kate Middleton, Prince William risk losing precious moments with Prince George, Charlotte
Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company

Reese Witherspoon announces the sale of ‘Hello Sunshine’ media company
The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines

The Weeknd touches on ‘blurred’ personal vs. professional lines
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s ‘guts’ for US presidential bid
Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry
Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life

Sarah Ferguson spills the beans on the ‘biggest honor’ of her life
The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people

The Weeknd shares why he would not date non-famous people
Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’

Suga reminisces over BTS’ genre jump over the years: ‘We all grew’
Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral

Peter Phillips reveals the ‘worst part’ of Prince Philip’s funeral
Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Katy Perry, John Legend dazzle at UNICEF gala with music

Latest

view all