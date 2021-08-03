 
Faizan Lakhani

Pak v WI: Azam Khan declared fit for 4th T20I against West Indies

Azam Khan. File photo
Cricketer Azam Khan who was previously ruled out to play second and third Twenty20 Internationals owing to his head injury is now available to play the remaining matches versus West Indies.

The 22-year-old batsman got wounded after a ball hit him on the head during a practice session ahead of the second game of the four-match T20I series.

Azam Khan, who is the son of the former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was wearing a helmet at the time he was hit. Also, he did not lose consciousness, but the team's doctor Riaz Ahmed rushed him to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

After keeping him under observation and carrying out necessary medical tests, the neurosurgeon allowed him to leave the hospital. Later, the national team's body also reassessed his fitness and declared him fit to be selected for the upcoming matches against the hosts.

According to the batting strategy decided by the team management, Azam Khan was a part of the middle order along with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez, with Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Rizwan opening the innings for the side.

Having debuted last month during England tour, Azam Khan could not perform wth the bat as expected.

Final match

Buoyed up with confidence gained from the win in the second faceoff, the green shirts aim to win the short-format series in today's final match played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Earlier, rain has washed out two matches of the series. Pakistan took a 1-0 lead by winning the only match that was possible.

Pakistan has a good record of 12-3 against the West Indies in T20Is.

The two teams will also clash in the two-match Test series, starting August 12 and 20.

