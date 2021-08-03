 
sports
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
By
Reuters

England's tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023

England team celebrate after dismissing a Bangladesh batsman. — AFP/File
  • The tour has been delayed to March 2023.
  • English players will now be able to take part in rescheduled IPL.
  • The boards arrived at a decision "mutually".

England's tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place in September and October, has been pushed back to March 2023, the two cricket boards said on Tuesday.

The boards arrived at a decision "mutually", according to statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which added that the tour would include three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

The postponement means that English players will be able to take part in the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumes in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

The IPL was suspended after 29 games this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

Players not competing in the IPL will get a break before England's busy winter schedule, which includes the T20 World Cup — scheduled to start on October 17 in Oman and the UAE — and the Ashes in Australia.

England face India in a five-Test series starting in Nottingham on Wednesday. Bangladesh host Australia in the first of five T20s on Tuesday.

