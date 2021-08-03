 
Tuesday Aug 03 2021
Pak vs WI: Pakistan win toss, opt to field first against West Indies in final T20

Tuesday Aug 03, 2021

Jason Holder (R) of the West Indies congratulate Shareen Afridi (L) of Pakistan for winning the 2nd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. — Photo by Randy Brooks/AFP
Pakistan has won the toss in the final T20 of the four-match series against West Indies at Guyana's Providence Stadium.

Pakistan leads the series 1-0, with two matches washed out by rain without a result.

Babar Azam, leading the Men in Green, said that the weather forecast, which suggests rain will impacted today's game as well, means that it would be better to chase a target.

Pakistan and the West Indies were both looking forward to the T20I series, as each side hoped they would be able to test their strengths and work on their weaknesses before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins in the UAE in October.

Pakistan managed to edge out the West Indies in the first T20I by seven runs, scratching its head once again at the middle-order conundrum. For the visitors, Babar Azam and Rizwan have performed consistently over the past few months.

The decision to include Sohaib Maqsood has backfired, Azam Khan has failed to impress (and has missed out a couple of matches due to injury) while Mohammad Hafeez is yet to make a dent with the bat too.

Sharjeel Khan has also not struck gold for Pakistan and hasn't found his destructive form that once made him the most sought-after opening batsman in Pakistan.

West Indies had managed to restrict Pakistan to 157 runs in the first T20I, however, the hosts' batting line-up failed to impress, failing in their run-chase.

Except for Pooran, the rest of the West Indies squad failed to live up to the expectations and remained on the defensive foot more than on the offensive.

Squads

West Indies: 1 Andre Fletcher 2 Chris Gayle 3 Shimron Hetmyer 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk) 5 Andre Russell 6 Kieron Pollard (capt) 7 Jason Holder 8 Romario Shepherd 9 Dwayne Bravo 10 Haydn Walsh 11 Akeal Hosein

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Sharjeel Khan 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Mohammad Hafeez 6 Sohaib Maqsood 7 Shadab Khan 8 Hasan Ali 9 Mohammad Wasim 10 Usman Qadir 11 Haris Rauf

More to follow.

