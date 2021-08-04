Pak vs WI: 11 Pakistani players to return home tomorrow

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim. File photo

After the T20I series came to an end, 11 players will fly back home.

Pakistan win T20 series against West Indies 1-0.

The two-match Test series will begin on August 12.

11 Pakistani players included in the national Twenty20 squad will leave for the homeland from West Indies on August 4 after the completion of white balls series.



These national cricketers will arrive in Pakistan at midnight between August 5 and 6.

The players returning home include Imad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Sharjeel Khan.

Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Arshad Iqbal are also among the players coming back to Pakistan.

Pakistan maintained their series winning streak over the West Indies as the rain had the final say yet again with the scheduled final encounter of the four-match T20 International series abandoned as a no-result at the National Stadium in Guyana.

Just one of the scheduled matches reached a conclusion on the field of play with the tourists defeating the home side by seven runs in the second match on Saturday at the same venue.



Attention now shifts to the two-Test series with both matches being played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, starting August 12th.



Test match schedule:

August 12-16: 1st Test at Sabina Park

August 20-24: 2nd Test at Sabina Park