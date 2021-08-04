 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar and the cities' surrounding areas Wednesday. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the earthquake was 159km deep and its epicentre lay in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. 

So far, no loss of life or property has been reported. 

Apart from Islamabad, Peshawar, tremors were also felt in Balakot, Khyber, Mansehra and other areas. 

Reacting to the tremors, Pakistanis took to social media to pray for everyone's safety. 


