Man confesses to killing, raping six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi

The main suspect in murdering and raping a six-year-old girl in Karachi's Korangi area admitted to the crime on Wednesday, days after he had been arrested by the police.

"I had abducted the girl on July 27 and killed her later out of fear," the suspect, Zakir aka Antola, said when he was presented before a judicial magistrate.

The suspect further said he had thrown the girl's body in a garbage dump after raping and murdering her. Following his confession, the magistrate sent Zakir on judicial remand.

The girl's body was found wrapped in a thick mat at 6am on Wednesday last week. Investigators had said the post-mortem of the girl showed she was raped and her neck was broken.



In his statement to the police, Zakir — who claimed to be intoxicated at the time of the crime — had said he put the girl in a rickshaw at around 11.30pm and drove it for an hour.

He had said he took the girl to the Sunday bazaar ground around 12.30pm in Korangi; the victim was still alive and semi-conscious after he had raped her.

She "suddenly jumped and broke her neck", he said.

The suspect had confessed that had he thrown the girl in a garbage dump, after which he went home and told his wife that he had been on a ride.

Police had said that the suspect purchased a ticket to Multan and went home to get his clothes. He called his wife and said he wanted to escape from Karachi along with his children.