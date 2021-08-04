Jenna Dewan clears the air about Channing Tatum being absent father

Jenna Dewan has set the record straight regarding her comments on ex-husband Channing Tatum being unavailable during their daughter Everly’s birth.

The dancer had made headlines after she opened up about the struggles she faced after welcoming her daughter saying that her then-husband was not available for the most part due to his busy work schedule which left the 40-year-old, "my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks".

Consequently, reports circulated which painted Channing in a negative light but Jenna issued a statement on her social media pages saying that the conversation was "distorted".

"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughters' father, something I would never do," she wrote.

"As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him," she continued.

"Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended."