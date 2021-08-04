Olympic finalist Arshad Nadeem did not even have a ground to practice, claims father

Arshad practised in the streets, says father Muhammad Ashraf.

Arshad's father works as a mason.

Government should support young athletes, requests Arshad Nadeem's father.

The first Pakistani athlete to reach the final of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Arshad Nadeem, worked on his own without any support from the government, father Muhammad Ashraf told Geo News.

Muhammad Ashraf – father of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in conversation with Geo News revealed that his son did not even have a ground to practice.

Arshad Nadeem performed remarkably in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and is the only Pakistani athlete to have reached the finals.

Muhammad Ashraf further revealed that Arshad was initially interested in cricket but he suggested his son try javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem’s father himself works as a mason to bear the expenses of Arshad’s training. Arshad trained in his own house’s courtyard and streets. Money for fitness machines was also provided by Arshad’s father.



He added that the Pakistani government provided no support to Arshad and the expenses of sending him to Multan, Faisalabad, and Lahore for practice were completely borne by him.

Arshad’s younger brother is also a javelin thrower and he is in Lahore for training.

Muhammad Ashraf demanded that the government support young athletes and build grounds where athletes can practice.