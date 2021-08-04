 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 04, 2021

Camila Cabello addresses the need for social media detox days

Lyricist and singer Camila Cabello recently sat for a chat and got candid about the fears she harbors regarding the negative impact of excessive social media consumption.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with the UK morning show, Lorraine ITV's with Ross King.

There she was quoted saying, “Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today'. I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break.”

She also went on to detail some of the pressure celebrities have been subjected to as a result of public chatter and admitted, “A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers that the narrative can be kind of written for you.”

More From Entertainment:

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

Clarence House shares throwback picture of Prince Charles with his grandmother

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’

BTS’ RM touches on dive into English-language songs: ‘Music has no boundaries’
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney ignores Duchess of Sussex on her birthday

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video

Eagle eyed fans spot Lilibet's photo in Meghan Markle’s birthday video
Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback

Margot Robbie's 'The Suicide Squad' makes a comeback
Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy

Barbra Streisand weighs in on dive into philanthropy
Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Simone Biles may compete in Paris Olympic Games in 2024

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'

Kristen Bell weighs in on the bath controversy: 'It's just biology'
Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin issues post-surgical update after lung cancer surgery
Camila Cabello reminisces over ‘liberating’ body positive TikTok

Camila Cabello reminisces over ‘liberating’ body positive TikTok
'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean

'What's wrong with The Rock's abs?': Dwayne Johnson makes comes clean
Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media

Emma Roberts touches on the ‘polarizing’ negatives of social media

Latest

view all