Meghan Markle's 40th birthday challenge: Princess Eugenie, Adele, Hillary Clinton join Duchess

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in style on Wednesday (August 4), engaging the world's big faces to join her in a challenge by sharing a new video (with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy) on her big day.



The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on the Archewell Foundation website, announcing 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work."

Prince Harry's sweetheart added: "For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce.

"With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie accepted Meghan's challenge and and wrote on her Instagram story: "To celebrate dear Meghan's 40th birthday I'm contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women reentering the workforce."

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter added a colorful "Happy Birthday" sticker as well as an image of a cartoon of a cute figure with a birthday hat.

Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson, Ciara, Gabrielle Union, Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo, Katie Couric, Deepak Chopra and Sofia Carson among those who posted about their support on social media.



Other celebrities who joined Meghan Markle include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.

