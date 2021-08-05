Pak vs NZ: PCB reveals schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan

Pakistan's Babar Azam shakes Kane Williamson's hand after the two sides' clashed in the ICC World Cup 2019. Photo:AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule of New Zealand's upcoming tour to Pakistan Thursday, with the first ODI match slated to take place on September 17 at Rawalpindi.



In an extended series, New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their first visit to Pakistan since November 2003.

The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs, confirmed both boards.



Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3, as per the PCB's press release.

Pakistan and New Zealand will both have high stakes in the T20I series as both teams will be looking to grab the third spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship winners, will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief David White expressed his excitement at the Kiwis touring Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade-and-a-half.

"We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season.

"New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB.

"It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country," he said.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

