 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Zooey Deschanel celebrates two years with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 05, 2021

Zooey Deschanel marked her two years with her beau Jonathan Scott, calling him her “favourite
Zooey Deschanel marked her two years with her beau Jonathan Scott, calling him her “favourite"

American actor Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott are celebrating two years together.

In an endearing Instagram post, the New Girl star marked her two years with her beau and Property Brothers star, calling him her “favourite.”

"2 years and still my favorite,” wrote the 500 Days of Summer actor alongside an adorable selfie of the two.

Scott too waxed lyricals about his ladylove in an Instagram post as he reflected on the time he met Deschanel on the set of The Late Show with James Corden, right before filming the Carpool Karaoke segment that the two filmed with their respective siblings.

"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever. thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel. (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)," he wrote alongside a series of photos.



More From Entertainment:

Grammy Awards to include diversity as part of official contract

Grammy Awards to include diversity as part of official contract

Former model apologises for controversial yacht pictures with Jack Brooksbank

Former model apologises for controversial yacht pictures with Jack Brooksbank

Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky 'are the real deal,' says insider

Lady Gaga, boyfriend Michael Polansky 'are the real deal,' says insider

'Ambitious' Meghan Markle wants to snatch Oprah Winfrey's crown, says PR expert

'Ambitious' Meghan Markle wants to snatch Oprah Winfrey's crown, says PR expert

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Adele 'very happy' with rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul, won't keep romance private

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber says he doesn’t support racism after endorsing Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Britney Spears’ ‘horrific’ conservatorship battle

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Britney Spears’ ‘horrific’ conservatorship battle

James Gunn hits back at Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films

James Gunn hits back at Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel films
Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked

Elizabeth Debicki’s first look as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ season 5 gets leaked
‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery and Shawn Levy open up about the new season

‘Stranger Things’ 4: Joe Keery and Shawn Levy open up about the new season
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could make banging Hollywood debut at the Emmys

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could make banging Hollywood debut at the Emmys
Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

Latest

view all