Zooey Deschanel celebrates two years with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel marked her two years with her beau Jonathan Scott, calling him her “favourite"

American actor Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott are celebrating two years together.

In an endearing Instagram post, the New Girl star marked her two years with her beau and Property Brothers star, calling him her “favourite.”

"2 years and still my favorite,” wrote the 500 Days of Summer actor alongside an adorable selfie of the two.

Scott too waxed lyricals about his ladylove in an Instagram post as he reflected on the time he met Deschanel on the set of The Late Show with James Corden, right before filming the Carpool Karaoke segment that the two filmed with their respective siblings.



"Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever. thank you for making everything better @zooeydeschanel. (time really does fly when you’re having the most fun!)," he wrote alongside a series of photos.







